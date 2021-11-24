 Skip to main content
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

