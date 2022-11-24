Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's t…
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. …
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to…