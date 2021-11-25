 Skip to main content
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

