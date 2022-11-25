Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
