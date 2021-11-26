Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees to…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Monday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…