Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Joe and Sean's "Snow Search" weather outlook for Nov. 25 to Dec. 6

It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.

