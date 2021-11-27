 Skip to main content
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

