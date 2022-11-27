 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

