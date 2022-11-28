 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

