Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
