 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert