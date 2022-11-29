This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
