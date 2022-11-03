Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.