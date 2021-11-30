 Skip to main content
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

