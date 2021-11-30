For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
