Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.