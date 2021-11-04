 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert