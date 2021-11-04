Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.