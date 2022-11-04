 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

