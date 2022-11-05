This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
