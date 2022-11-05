 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

