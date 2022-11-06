This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. W…
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperature…
Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…