Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

