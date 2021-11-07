 Skip to main content
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

