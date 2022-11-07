For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. W…
Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.