Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

