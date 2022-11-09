This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
