Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Local Weather

