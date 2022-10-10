This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mp…
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…