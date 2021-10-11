 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert