Waynesboro's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Periods of th…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
This evening in Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Waynesb…