Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

