Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

