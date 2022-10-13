For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
