Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.