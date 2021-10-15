Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
