 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert