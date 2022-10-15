Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.