Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.