Waynesboro's evening forecast: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
