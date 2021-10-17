 Skip to main content
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

