Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

