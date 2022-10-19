This evening in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
