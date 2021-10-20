For the drive home in Waynesboro: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
For the drive home in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It l…
If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…