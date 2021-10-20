 Skip to main content
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

