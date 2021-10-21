Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.