Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.