This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a warmer than normal winter in the U.S. South, cooler and wetter in parts of the North.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
For the drive home in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…