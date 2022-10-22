Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.