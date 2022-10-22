Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.