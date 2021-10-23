Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.