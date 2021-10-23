For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a warmer than normal winter in the U.S. South, cooler and wetter in parts of the North.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
For the drive home in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…