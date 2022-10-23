Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.