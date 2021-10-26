 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert