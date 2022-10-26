 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

