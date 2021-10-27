Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.