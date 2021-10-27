 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Waynesboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert