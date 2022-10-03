 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

