This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.…
Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is for…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
A nor’easter is an extratropical cyclone named for the strong northeasterly winds that blow across the northeastern U.S. and extreme eastern Canada.
For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures fo…