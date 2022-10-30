For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
