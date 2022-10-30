 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

