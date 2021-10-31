 Skip to main content
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

