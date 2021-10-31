Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is for…
Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling …
A nor’easter is an extratropical cyclone named for the strong northeasterly winds that blow across the northeastern U.S. and extreme eastern Canada.