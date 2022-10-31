Waynesboro's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waynesboro. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wayne…
It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.