 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waynesboro. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert